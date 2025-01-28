MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan booked on charges of harassing actress on social media platform

Elamakkara Police here registered a case against the 'Kayam" director under various sections of the BNS for alleged stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation

PTI Published 28.01.25, 12:01 PM
Noted Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been booked on charges of harassing a prominent actress on a social media platform, police said on Tuesday.

Elamakkara Police here registered a case against the 'Kayam" director under various sections of the BNS for alleged stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation, they added.

The actress lodged a complaint on Monday, and a case was registered against him, they said. In a recent Facebook post, the director claimed that the lives of the actress and her daughter were under threat.

Interestingly, he shared the copy of the FIR registered against him in this case on his FB page on Monday, claiming that someone else had given a complaint against him in the name of the actress.

Sasidharan had been arrested and released on bail in May 2022, based on the complaint from the same actress, for allegedly blackmailing her and maligning her reputation through social media platforms.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sexual Harassment Malayalam Cinema
