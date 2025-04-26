MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Malappuram resident arrested at Cochin International Airport while trying to smuggle 5.5 kilograms of hybrid ganja

Published 26.04.25, 01:22 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image

A Malappuram resident was arrested at the Cochin International Airport here while trying to smuggle, abroad, around 5.5 kilograms of hybrid ganja worth Rs 5.5 crore, the Customs department said on Saturday.

Customs Superintendent Vivek Nair said that acting on specific intelligence, officers of the High-Performance Unit (HPU), Customs Cochin Preventive Commissionerate (CCP), intercepted a passenger bound for Ras-Al Khaimah, UAE, on an Indigo flight from Kochi.

The officers conducted a detailed examination of the passenger's trolley bag at the Departure Hall of the airport and found approximately 5.5 kg of hybrid ganja or hydroponic weed in his possession.

The department said that the recovered narcotic substance, ingeniously concealed inside food packets, was worth around Rs 5.5 crore in the international market.

The passenger has been arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, Nair said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

