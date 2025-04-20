The Great Indian Bizarre: UP cop hunts for judge, Govt officer’s ganja garden, and Sonipat’s suitcase saga

1 11 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Cow dung cooling stunt heats up campus

The principal of Delhi University’s Laxmibai College adopted a desi solution to fight heat – cow dung.

In a video which was shared on a private Whatsapp group and then spread online, the principal, Pratyush Vatsala, was seen coating the walls of a classroom, known to get unbearably hot during summers, with cow dung.

Popular in rural India, cow dung is used to coat floors and walls believed to regulate indoor temperatures. But experts say this method is not much effective on concrete buildings.

The principal has told PTI that the act was a part of a research project titled ‘Study of Heat Stress Control by Using Traditional Indian Knowledge’.

The students of the college were not very pleased with the move, complaining that instead of receiving much-needed fans, ventilation, or cooling systems, they ended up with cow dung coatings.

In protest, Delhi University students’ union president, Ronak Khatri, went to the principal’s cabin with a box full of cow dung to perform the same experiment.

In Vatsala’s absence, vice-principal Lata Sharma faced the wrath.

2 11

Comedy of errors: UP cop hunts for judge

In Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, a police constable went searching for a judge instead of a theft suspect owing to a court order issued by the judge.

Sub-inspector Banwarilal was supposed to serve a proclamation notice to a man named Rajkumar. But instead, he wrote chief judicial magistrate Nagma Khan’s name on the document.

Then, he told the court that “accused Nagma Khan” wasn’t found at her house after a thorough search.

He went on to call the proclamation order a non-bailable warrant right in front of the judge he had insinuated was ‘absconding’.

Judge Khan blasted the officer for lacking a sense of basic duties. Questioning whether Banwarilal had read the document at all, she called the mix-up “bizarre.”

Magistrate Khan further advised him to ‘exercise the highest level of care’ noting that such legal processes ‘entail heavy consequences’.

Banwarilal was transferred to police lines, with a departmental enquiry now underway.

3 11

From Bangkok to lockup

A Pune resident was arrested at Mumbai airport after immigration officers discovered he ripped out several pages from his passport to hide evidence of his trip to Bangkok.

According to Sahar police, our man had returned from Indonesia on Sunday when immigration officials noticed that pages 17/18 and 21–26 of his passport were missing.

These pages, officials say, had stamps from four previous trips to Bangkok last year. “The man said he was trying to avoid questions from family,” said an officer.

He has been booked under the Passports Act for damaging an official document and under Section 318(4) of the BNS for “fraudulently inducing a person to deliver property.”

Assistant immigration officer Rajiv Kumar, who filed the complaint, said, “The pages bore the immigration stamps for the Thailand trips”.

We usually see fake visas or expired documents, but tearing your own passport is… bold.

Social media did not hold back either. “Bro treated his passport like a diary with ex’s photos,” wrote one X user.

Whether the family now knows about the Bangkok escapades remains unclear.

4 11

Govt officer’s ganja garden

Our man works a government job. Probably signs forms, files papers, and nods gravely during chai breaks. But after hours? He cultivates cannabis in his kitchen garden.

Excise officers in Thiruvananthapuram raided a rented house in Kamaleswaram and found five ganja plants flourishing on the balcony. Each one proudly stood 30 cm tall.

"On questioning him, he admitted to growing the plants. We seized the plants and the cannabis seeds he had. We have arrested him and will question him to determine whether anyone else was involved in the crime”, a police officer said.

The accused is a central government employee of gazetted rank. He lived with a few colleagues, all of whom, he insisted, had no idea they were cohabiting with pot plants.

A case has been registered under section 22 b (II) A of the NDPS Act, and if proven, our man may go from tending his balcony garden to inspecting one in prison. Jail time could be six months, non-bailable..

5 11

All for one, none for marks

If failure were an art form, Bidyapara Girls High School in Dhubri just painted its Mona Lisa. In a feat that defies even the lowest of expectations, all 72 students who appeared for the 2025 Class 10 HSLC exams flunked. Not one survivor. Zero for seventy-two.

The news has left parents fuming, locals baffled, and education officials blinking hard to make sure this isn’t a typo. "This is a moment of deep shock and reflection," said headmaster and academic in-charge Mohammad Ikbal Zulfikar Khandakar.

While the rest of Assam managed a modest 63.98 per cent pass rate, Dhubri crawled in with 54.89 per cent. But Bidyapara Girls High School skipped the syllabus and aimed for headlines.

The education department is now gearing up for a post-mortem of the school’s teaching methods and is expected to send officials to find out how a whole school managed to fail.

Bidya, ironically means education.

6 11

Marketing stunt or murder mystery?

In a world where standing out in the market is everything, one fake nail company decided to hand it to the competition, literally.

A girl expecting a simple nail makeover got the fright of her life when her online order arrived in a box… complete with what looked like severed silicone hands.

Yes, the fake nails were pre-attached to lifelike limbs that looked like they belonged in a forensic lab, not a fashion shoot.

The now-viral video of her unboxing begins with joy, turns to confusion, and ends in what can only be described as horror-movie shrieking. Social media took note.

“This is not what I meant by ‘nailing the look’,” joked one user. Another warned, “Imagine your mum opens this. Straight to police, no questions asked.”

The brand’s “creative” campaign divided the internet: some hailed it as brilliant guerrilla marketing, while others wondered if the packaging came with a side of nightmares.

The hands were made of silicone, but the reactions were 100 per cent real.

7 11

Giving names to dead mosquitos

A video is going viral on Instagram, where a girl shares her sister's unusual hobby, keeping track of every mosquito she kills.

The video shared by content creator Akanksha Rawat shows how her sister keeps the track on paper. The video begins with Rawat saying, "Guys logo ke itne ajeeb shauk hote hain na, ruke mai iske shauk dikhati hoon aap logon ko" pointing to her sister. In the video, she shows how her sister records every mosquito she killed. She even names them.

Akanksha then flips the camera to show a white sheet of paper neatly divided into boxes. Each box lists the name, time, and place of the mosquito's "death." One mosquito, for instance, killed in the kitchen, was named Ramesh. Several others followed, all with their own "obituary" details.

Viewers had a field day reacting to the hilarity. "Pura machar samaj dara hua hai (The entire mosquito community is scared)." Another user called it a "next-level hobby."

"She is indirectly roasting all men," a third user added.

“She is organised, clinical, imaginative, and has a blissful smile,” another user commented.

"Didi mera bhi ghar aa jao bahut sare hai puri book likh loge," added another user.

8 11

Sonipat’s suitcase saga

In a plot that seems ripped straight from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” but directed by Anurag Kashyap on a tight budget, a student at OP Jindal University in Sonipat turned love into a baggage—by stuffing his alleged fiancée into a suitcase to sneak her into the boys’ hostel.

You read that right. A human. In a suitcase.

In a now-viral video that could give ‘Pyaar Impossible’ a run for its money in the “why-would-you-do-this” category, security guards were seen unzipping the luggage… to find a girl curled up tighter than a sandwich in a tiffin box.

She reportedly screamed when the suitcase hit a bump.

The suitcase stunt, allegedly orchestrated by a Romeo who thought “hostel rulebook < true love,” has now ignited a meme fest online.

One user quipped, “Samsonite should sponsor their wedding.” Another chimed in with, “If this isn’t Gen Z DDLJ, I don’t know what is.”

University authorities are yet to issue a formal statement, possibly because they’re still recovering from the shock.

Or maybe they’re busy checking every duffel bag, backpack, and tiffin box on campus now.

This “Baggagewali Prem Katha” is now part of campus lore.

Love is blind—but also apparently very foldable.

9 11

‘Kabhi saas, kabhi bahu’

Move over Netflix — the real family drama just dropped in Aligarh.

In a plot twist that even Ekta Kapoor would think is “too much,” 38-year-old Reema (name changed) from UP eloped with her daughter's fiancé, Swarup (name changed), ten days before the wedding.

The would-be saas became the dulhan.

The couple disappeared on April 6, leaving two families in shambles and Indian social media in collective disbelief.

The new-age Bonnie and Clyde surrendered to police on 16th April, but not without delivering some heavy dialoguebaazi.

"I will marry him and live with him, whatever happens," she told reporters, channeling her inner Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, minus the mustard fields and family approval.

She claimed that she was escaping an abusive husband and a constantly bickering daughter.

The man swore he ran because she threatened to kill herself if he didn’t show up at the bus stop.

When asked if he's still planning to marry her, Rahul gave an Oscar-worthy pause, and mumbled, "Will do."

Her daughter, now ex-bride-to-be, is furious.

She claimed her mom made off with Rs 3.5 lakh and jewellery worth 5 lakhs.

But the mother insisted she only had a phone and Rs 200.

Internet, as always, had thoughts. One user wrote, “Some people run away from marriage, she ran away into one.”

Aligarh police are doing what every Indian family does during a scandal — remaining totally silent and hoping it all blows over.

10 11

Reel turns into real-life theft reveal

A Behala-based couple found out that their gold wasn’t just missing—it was moonlighting in YouTube Shorts, thanks to their former maid’s rising ambitions in the content creator space.

Parnasree police arrested the maid after one of her videos gave away more than her dancing skills.

She had been working as a domestic help at an entrepreneur's home in Unique Park for three years before quitting in October 2024. Fast forward to April this year, and the maid’s jewellery choices raised eyebrows — and a police complaint.

The maid was fixated on uploading new reels called Shorts on YouTube. She would dance even on the roads and put them up. However, being unlettered, she could not read the comment in the comment section and often sought my help. I was checking one such short video and realised she was wearing my jewellery,” the entrepreneur told The Times of India.

You click on a dance video expecting thumkas, and instead spot your own earring shaking along with the beat.

“I lost two gold earrings since October 2024 from my residence. In the first week of April, I found out that the maid posted several YouTube Shorts videos wearing one of my lost gold earrings. I saved the video on my mobile. I suspected that she stole my two gold earrings when she was working as a maid in my residence,” she wrote in her complaint.

Police raided the maid’s home and recovered both earrings and a gold finger ring belonging to the entrepreneur’s husband. “We followed up on the case and are expecting some further recoveries of stolen items from other residences where Mondal worked,” said a senior officer from Parnasree.

“Frankly, I do not even know if my former maid stole anything more since I cannot check my entire house. But I am thankful that the cops took my complaint seriously and acted quickly,” the entrepreneur said.

The incident has prompted Lalbazar to issue a reminder for residents: don’t take home security lightly. “A few simple steps need to be followed to stop chances of becoming victims of such crimes. This includes locking the almirahs, getting the servants verified, and avoiding financial discussions,” said a senior officer from the anti-burglary unit.

11 11

Delhi Metro hosts unscheduled bhajan session

Delhi Metro — where your Rs 30 ticket includes AC, timely halts, and apparently, surprise concerts.

Over the years, the Metro has seen it all. Influencers dancing, people fighting, couples indulging in some Olympic-level PDA, and vloggers rating everything from escalators to existential dread on the Yellow Line.

This time, it was a group of women who turned a regular coach into a mobile temple. With dholkis in full swing, they launched into a full-on kirtan session. The coach echoed with bhajans while some fellow passengers looked confused, others hit record.

The party paused only when a CRPF personnel showed up with a 'beta, rules padhe hain kabhi (have you read the rules)?' expression. He told the group to stop. They apologised and promised to never do it again — like school kids caught sneaking samosas into class.

The Delhi Metro has a few rules. Sitting on the floor? Rs 200 fine. Playing music or causing a ruckus? Rs 500. Shooting Reels mid-ride? That’s another Rs 500. Unless you're Shahrukh Khan filming DDLJ 2.0, keep the camera and tabla at home.

(Compiled by Subharup Das Sharma, Payel Das, Sohini Paul, Sriroopa Dutta, Aniket Jha, Atrayee Bose)

