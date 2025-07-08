Maharashtra mulls leasing farmland near forests to shield crops from wild animal damage

The Maharashtra government is mulling acquiring land parcels adjoining forests and paying farmers Rs 50,000 per acre as rent annually to compensate for damage caused to crops by wild animals, state Forests Minister Ganesh Naik said on Tuesday.

Replying to a question in the legislative council, Naik noted the wildlife population in on the rise in Maharashtra and this trend is also impacting farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are different types of fencing like solar fencing to stop wild animals from entering agriculture fields and damaging crops. Even after taking these measures, there is damage to crops from wild boars, gaurs and even elephants, he said.

"The forest department is contemplating to acquire land along forests and pay farmers Rs 50,000 annually per acre (for crop damage by wild animal)," Naik said.

If it is continuous land, then Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM), a state PSU, will tie up solar companies for that purpose, the minister told the house.

He said if palmarosa grass, which is not consumed by wild animals but used in making perfumes, can be grown.

A litre of palmarosa liquid can fetch Rs 10,000 and FDCM can tie-up with perfume manufacturers for this purpose, Naik said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.