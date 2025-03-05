MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 March 2025

Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik says state's tiger count gone up to 444 from 101 in 2000

Naik assured the House that he would pursue the demand for fencing of villages which are close to forests and fall on the route of tiger movement

PTI Published 05.03.25, 02:37 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image PTI

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday said the state's tiger count has gone up to 444 this year from 101 in 2000, and the government has approved funds of Rs 200 crore for solar fencing of villages near tiger habitats.

Naik was replying to a debate in the state assembly on the issue of man-animal conflicts in a wildlife sanctuary near Bhandara.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said two persons were killed in the area in tiger attacks this year.

Also Read

Naik assured the House that he would pursue the demand for fencing of villages which are close to forests and fall on the route of tiger movement.

"The number of tigers in the state has gone up to 444 now compared to 101 in 2000," he told the House.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said there was anger among locals over tiger attacks.

Farmers were living in fear as tigers and leopards destroy crops as well, he said.

Members cutting across party lines expressed concern over the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar agreed to hold a meeting to discuss the issue.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

State Forest Minister Man-animal Conflict
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

We ask Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, to analyse Donald Trump’s speech to Congress. Here’s what it says

The billionaire’s artificial intelligence calls US President’s address ‘a defiant sales pitch, doubling down on campaign promises rather than adapting to governance realities’
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

EU, China, Brazil, India and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT