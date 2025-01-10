Maharashtra: Expired perfume bottles suspected to have caused explosion, four injured

Four members of a family, including two minors, were injured in an explosion in a flat where they were trying to alter the expiry dates on perfume bottles in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

The accident occurred on the night between Thursday and Friday in Room No. 112 of Roshni Apartment in Nalla Sopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified the victims as Mahavir Vadar (41), Sunita Vadar (38), Kumar Harshvardhan Vadar (9) and Kumari Harshada Vadar (14).

Citing initial reports, the official said that the blast took place during an attempt to change the expiry dates on perfume bottles, an activity that might involve flammable substances.

Kumar Harshvardhan is receiving care at Life Care Hospital in Nalla Sopara, while the others are being treated at Oscar Hospital in the same area, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.