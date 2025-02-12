MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Maharashtra cyber department summons over 40 people including Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

The department has also asked the producers of the reality show to take down all its 18 episodes from social media platforms

PTI Published 12.02.25, 07:21 PM
Ranveer Allahbadia (left) Samay Raina

Ranveer Allahbadia (left) Samay Raina X/@BeerBicepsGuy, Wikipedia

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned more than 40 persons including Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, asking them to join the probe into a case registered over Allahbadia's controversial remarks on a YouTube reality show.

The cyber police, which have registered a First Information Report in the case, issued notices on Tuesday to the social media influencer and others including 'guests' and 'judges' who had participated in the past episodes of "India's Got Latent", an official said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While nobody had appeared so far, the lawyers of some of these persons have approached cyber police seeking more time, he said.

Also Read

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday. The department has also asked the producers of the reality show to take down all its 18 episodes from social media platforms, the official said.

Preliminary probe revealed that many participants used vulgar and obscene language during earlier episodes too, he said.

Separately, Khar police station in Mumbai, in response to a complaint filed by a local BJP functionary, on Wednesday recorded the statements of four persons including social media influencer Apoorva Makhija as well as Allahbadia's manager in connection with the controversy. But no FIR has been registered yet on this complaint.

Allahbadia, who has more than 16 million followers across social media platforms, found himself in trouble after video clips of his `obscene and vulgar' comments during the latest episode of "India's Got Latent" went viral, setting off a chorus of demand that action should be taken.

He tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement".

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal finance minister presents Rs 3.89-lakh crore budget for 2025-26, 4% hike in DA

This would bring the total DA to 18% for state government employees, providing much-needed relief to them, amid rising inflation
TMC leader Derek O'Brien.
Quote left Quote right

BNS sends a dangerous message that woman's right to consent is irrelevant after her marriage

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT