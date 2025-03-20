MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Bill Gates, discusses potential uses of AI in governance

Senior CMO officials and officials from the Gates Foundation were also present at the meeting

PTI Published 20.03.25, 02:28 PM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates during a meeting on March 20, 2025.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and discussed potential uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance, officials said.

The meeting took place at the government guest house `Sahyadri' here, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The two discussed possible uses of AI in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure, it said.

Senior CMO officials and officials from the Gates Foundation were also present at the meeting.

Gates, currently on a visit to the country, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers in Delhi earlier this week.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Maharashtra Artificial Intelligence (AI)
