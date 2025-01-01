MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maharashtra ATS arrests 9 Bangladeshis for illegal stay; 43 held in one month

The accused got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents, the official said

PTI Published 01.01.25, 09:26 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and staying in the country without proper documents, officials said.

With this, the ATS has arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 cases last month as part of a special drive, an official said on Tuesday.

The latest action was taken with the help of local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the last four days.

Nine Bangladeshi nationals -- eight males and one female -- were arrested, he said.

The accused got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents, the official said.

Police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant legal provisions, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

