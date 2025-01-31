MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mahakumbh stampede: Judicial probe panel reaches Prayagraj, may visit spot

The panel is headed by Harsh Kumar, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, and comprises former director general of police (DGP) V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh

PTI Published 31.01.25, 02:28 PM
Police personnel at the stampede site at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Police personnel at the stampede site at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Thursday, January 30, 2025. PTI picture.

A three-member judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Maha Kumbh stampede reached Prayagraj on Friday, an official said.

The panel is headed by Harsh Kumar, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, and comprises former director general of police (DGP) V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh.

"The commission is holding meetings with officials concerned here. We may also visit the incident spot later in the day," an official told PTI.

The panel was formed in the wake of an early Wednesday stampede that killed 30 devotees at Sangam Nose where they had gone for a dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The commission has a month to wrap up its investigation but will try to expedite it, Kumar, the panel head, said on Thursday.

According to police, the stampede broke out as the crowd jumped barricades, crushing those waiting for their turn on the other side.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

