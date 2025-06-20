Madurai-bound Indigo flight returns to Chennai after technical snag mid-air

A Madurai-bound Indigo flight suffered a technical snag mid-air on Friday and returned here, airport officials and sources in the airline said.

After flying for about half an hour, the pilot of the flight detected the snag, and sought permission to fly back to Chennai and land, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plane, carrying about 68 passengers, later landed safely here and all the passengers were deplaned with due safety measures in place, they added.

Meanwhile, an airline source said IndiGo flight 6E7167 "returned to Chennai due to a technical issue." Passengers of the Chennai-Madurai service were being accommodated in other flights, the source added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.