Lok Sabha being run in 'undemocratic' manner, says Rahul Gandhi

About 70 Congress Lok Sabha MPs,met the Lok Sabha speaker and raised the 'denial' of opportunity to Gandhi to speak in the House, party sources said

PTI Published 26.03.25, 02:14 PM
Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi. PTI picture.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he was not being given a chance to speak and the House was being run in an "undemocratic manner".

His remarks came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked him to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House. It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation.

Gandhi said the Speaker made remarks about him and then adjourned the House without giving him an opportunity to speak.

He said that in the last week he had not been allowed to speak.

About 70 Congress Lok Sabha MPs, including deputy leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and party's whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, met the Lok Sabha speaker and raised the "denial" of opportunity to Gandhi to speak in the House, party sources said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

