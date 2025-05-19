Let Union government decide our foreign policy, take complete responsibility for it: TMC leader

A senior Trinamool Congress leader on Sunday said foreign policy comes under the Union government's domain and it should take complete responsibility of such matters.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the government's decision to send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Reacting to the move, the Trinamool Congress leader said, "We believe that the nation is above all, and we pledged our support to the Union government to take whatever action needed to protect our great nation. Our armed forces have made our nation proud and we are forever indebted to them."

"Foreign policy is entirely within the domain of the Union government. Therefore, let only the Union government decide our foreign policy and take complete responsibility for it," the TMC leader said.

Fifty-one political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers cutting across party lines will be part of the seven delegations travelling to world capitals to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay had said he was asked to participate, but he declined due to health reasons. TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's name also figured in the list of MPs, however, according to a source he will also not participate.

The seven delegations led by Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad (both BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Kanimozhi (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) will visit a total of 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Each delegation comprises seven or eight political leaders and is assisted by former diplomats. Of the 51 political leaders, 31 are part of the ruling NDA coalition, while the remaining 20 are from the non-NDA parties.