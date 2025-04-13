Let go of groupism and sycophancy: BJP president JP Nadda warns against factionalism

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday urged party leaders to shun groupism, avoid flattery and reconnect with the grassroots.

He also advised his party colleagues to discard arrogance, engage with villages, raise awareness about government schemes and follow 14 prescribed principles.

Inaugurating a two-day training programme for party leaders, MLAs and MPs in Puri, Nadda emphasised the need for humility, discipline, teamwork and credibility while underscoring the importance of strong coordination between the party and the government to ensure good governance.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “Do not be arrogant or egoistic just because you are an MLA, MP, or minister. Let go of groupism and sycophancy. Build your own identity and credibility.”

Nadda instructed leaders to regularly visit Anganwadi centres and local medical facilities. “Spend at least half an hour there. Understand what people are going through. Be aware of how government schemes are being implemented at the grassroots and collect feedback,” he said.

He also stressed the need to work in cohesion with the government machinery to optimise outcomes while outlining the BJP’s future road map for Odisha.

Highlighting the party’s growth, he said: “The BJP has formed governments in 19 states. It is a cadre-based party, rooted in principles and ideology. These must be followed by all lawmakers.”

Party insiders were taken aback by Nadda’s remarks on factionalism. “Perhaps he is aware of the internal rifts within Odisha BJP and the dissent over Majhi’s appointment as chief minister. He may be signalling that the central leadership fully backs Majhi, and dissent will not be tolerated,” said a senior leader.

Another leader added: “The party is happy with Majhi’s performance. Over the past year, no allegations have surfaced against him. He is working efficiently and all factions should support him.”

Briefing reporters about the training, senior BJP leader Jual Oram said: “The party regularly conducts training for its leaders, including Union ministers and even the Prime Minister. I am here as a trainee.”

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at the event.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany said: “Nadda urged us to work in unity, be inclusive, and perform our duties with a spirit of healthy competition. Don’t chase media attention— do good work, and the lens will follow.”

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said: “Naddaji touched upon 14 points. He called on workers to rise above parochialism, visit villages and participate in developmental work with collective engagement.”

Since coming to power, BJP leaders have frequently accused bureaucrats of allegiance to the previous BJD government. However, many within the party now believe that to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, synergy between the party and the administration is essential.