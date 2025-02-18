Learn about Shah in school. Amit, not Jahan: Spotlight on Centre push to NCERT

The Centre has forwarded to the NCERT a little-known fan club’s request to consider publishing books on the life and political journey of home minister Amit Shah and sharing them with educational institutions.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training is the country’s apex body for the preparation of school textbooks.

The department of school education and literacy under the education ministry is learnt to have last week forwarded to the NCERT a petition received from S.K. Shukla, president of the Gorakhpur-based Amit Shah Youth Brigade, for “consideration”.

Shah has been the second-most powerful leader in the ruling dispensation since Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept to power in 2014. He is widely seen in BJP circles as the “natural successor” to Modi but has been facing stiff competition from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath who, like the Shah fan club, calls Gorakhpur his home.

Officials said the education ministry had asked the NCERT to get back directly to the Youth Brigade and the school education department with whatever decision it takes, apparently reluctant to be seen as involved in the matter.

Shukla confirmed to The Telegraph that he had written to education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on December 18 last year requesting that books be published on Shah’s life and “and provided to institutions”.

A government official said the ministry’s letter was not a directive but a routine forward.

“The ministry gets so many letters from so many sources. The NCERT is an autonomous organisation; it will take a decision independently. The ministry has forwarded the letter only for consideration,” the official said.

A former NCERT official said the organisation publishes several supplementary books – those outside the prescribed syllabus — for schoolchildren to read. These can be on varied themes, including the lives of eminent people.

It has, however, not published any book on active politicians, he said.

“The NCERT receives routine requests from various quarters and individuals to prepare books on them or publish their content. It does not usually entertain such requests,” he said.

“It has its experts who take the decisions on textbooks and supplementary reading books. Since this letter has been forwarded by the ministry, it will be interesting to see what action is taken.”

Shukla has written a book, titled Mansa Nagar Se Sansad Tak, on Shah’s life.

“I wrote to the education minister that books should be written on Shah’s life and contributions to the nation,” he told this newspaper.

“Very few people know about him. If books are written and provided to institutions, more youths will know about him and research him.”

Shukla went on to laud Shah’s “sacrifices”.

“He was born into a wealthy family but gave up all luxury. He decided to study in a Vidya Bharti school and has been living a very simple life,” he said.

Shukla said Shah had been instrumental in turning the BJP into the largest political party in the world. As home minister, he had worked to keep the country safe, ensure justice, curb corruption, eradicate terrorism and stone-throwing, stop Maoism, abrogate Article 370, and end open defecation, Shukla added.