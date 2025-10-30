MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Landslides, highway disruption: NGT issues notice to Centre over Darjeeling hills

The green body noted an ISRO finding that Darjeeling is the 35th most exposed district among India's landslide-prone areas

PTI Published 30.10.25, 07:13 PM
Damaged remains of houses, holdings, and other items scattered around in a disaster-hit area, in Darjeeling

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought replies from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and others over large-scale landslides and severe environmental degradation in West Bengal's Darjeeling hills.

The green body took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report on disaster and unsustainable development in Darjeeling.

The report said that the region was facing disruption in national and state highways, excessive destruction due to unsustainable development and a change in rainfall patterns.

In an order dated October 28, a bench of the NGT chairman Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The news item raises concerns about national security implications due to Darjeeling's strategic location near the chicken's neck corridor, underscoring the need for national-level interventions in climate resilience and disaster management in the Eastern Himalayas." The bench noted that the news report cited ISRO's finding that Darjeeling is ranked as the 35th most exposed district among 147 landslide-prone areas.

The tribunal said that the issue raised serious concerns and indicated a violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, Disaster Management Act and the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification.

It impleaded as parties or respondents MoEFCC, West Bengal State Pollution Control Board, GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment, National Disaster Management Authority and Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

"Let notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response/reply," the tribunal said, posting the matter on December 22 before the Eastern Zonal bench in Kolkata for further proceedings.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

