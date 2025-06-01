Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap blames 'greedy people playing politics’, declares loyalty to parents

Days after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal by the party chief and his father Lalu Prasad, the former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav took to social media to express his love for his parents.

"My dear mom and dad… My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there, then I have everything. All I need is your trust and love, nothing more," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X. He also blamed "greedy people playing politics with him” for causing his troubles within both the party and his family.

"Daddy, if it weren’t for you, neither this party would exist, nor would those greedy people like ‘Jaichand’ who play politics with me. Mom and dad, may you both always stay healthy and happy," he said on X. Yadav, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by people playing politics with him.

The former Bihar minister used the term 'Jaichand' to criticise those he claimed were conspiring against him.

Who is Jaichand?

Jaichand was was 12th-century king of Gahadavala dynasty who is depicted in Chand Bardai's epic poem Prithviraj Raso as a betrayer who sided with foreign invaders against Prithviraj Chauhan. Over time, his name has come to represent treachery. Today, the name ‘Jaichand’ is often invoked to accuse someone of betrayal.

Tej Pratap's use of the term 'Jaichand', though not directed at anyone explicitly, seems to allude to relatives, possibly including his brother Tejashwi, who backed Lalu Prasad Yadav’s move to remove him from the party.

Expelled for being 'irresponsible'

Prasad had on May 25 expelled his elder son from the party and snapped all family ties with him, stating that his actions were "irresponsible" and not in accordance with public conduct.

Before his expulsion, Yadav announced on social media that despite being married, he was "in a relationship for 12 years" with a woman. His divorce petition still pending before a family court. His social media post caused uproar, drawing sharp reactions from political rivals and triggering widespread debate online.

Yadav, however, deleted the post a few hours later, claiming on X that his Facebook page was "hacked".

Lalu Prasad took to X to announce the expulsion but made no mention of his son's Faceboook post. He criticised his elder son's actions, public conduct and "irresponsible behaviour", saying "disregard for moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle to achieve social justice".

"The activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore, due to the aforementioned circumstances, I am distancing him from the party and the family. Henceforth, he will have no role of any kind in the party or the family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

His expulsion came barely a few months ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, which the RJD will fight under the leadership of Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav. Born to Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar, the two brothers are among four of nine siblings active in politics.

Tej Pratap Yadav had made his political debut in the assembly polls of 2015, and is a second-term MLA with two brief stints in the state cabinet.

With inputs from PTI