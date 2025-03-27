Kunal Kamra gets ‘terror-funding’ to undermine government, says Shiv Sena leader

The whirlwind around Kunal Kamra is probably not settling down anytime soon.

After a second summons by Mumbai Police and verbal volleys from some members of the ruling dispensation, the stand-up comedian is at the receiving end of some more brickbats.

Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal, recently arrested for vandalising a studio over Kunal Kamra’s alleged remarks against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, has accused the stand-up comedian of receiving “terrorist funding” to undermine the government.

Kanal took to social media to claim that Kamra is being financially backed to spread anti-government propaganda.

“Speak against Our Honourable Prime Minister, Honourable Home Minister, Hon Finance Minister, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, talk ill about our economy… Being the 5th largest economy in the world is not digested by one and all… so get such puppets like Kunal Kamra and fund him with terrorist funding,” Kanal wrote on X.

He further claimed to have evidence of payments received by Kamra and announced plans to submit the documents to the police.

Kanal said he would present the alleged proof at Khar police station at 11 am, where the offence was registered. He also vowed to take the matter to YouTube, demanding that the comedian’s channel be shut down.

“I will visit the YouTube office after submitting the evidence to the police,” he wrote on X. “Their team must review these details and take action.”

The Shiv Sena leader called for immediate intervention from Mumbai Police and YouTube. He urged authorities to demonetise Kamra’s channel and block all financial transactions linked to it.

“I have over 300 screenshots of payments received after videos targeting our respected PM and other leaders,” he claimed. “A scrutiny of these accounts is crucial — you will find money flowing in from Canada and Khalistan-linked sources.”

Issuing a rallying call, Kanal urged supporters to gather at the Khar police station.

“See you at 12 noon,” he posted. “Requesting Mumbai Police to verify this information and act. A letter will also be sent to YouTube — 24 hours to take action! Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!”

Kamra faces legal trouble

Kanal’s allegations come as Kunal Kamra finds himself embroiled in mounting legal troubles. The comedian has been booked under Section 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a complaint by a Shiv Sena functionary in Thane district.

According to police, the complainant cited a video clip in which Kamra allegedly made defamatory remarks against Shinde. The comedian had sparked controversy with his “traitor” jibe at the Deputy CM during a recorded show at The Habitat Studio in Mumbai.

His parody song and remarks triggered a violent backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who stormed and vandalised the venue.

Following the incident, Mumbai Police booked Kamra on a complaint by a Shiv Sena MLA and issued a notice summoning him for questioning.

Police also registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for ransacking the studio, arresting 12 of them on Monday. However, a local court granted them bail the same day.

As the controversy spirals, attention now turns to Kanal’s promised “evidence” and whether authorities will act on his claims.