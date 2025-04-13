Kshatriya ‘pride’ takes over in Agra: Tensions flare amid MP’s Remark on Rana Sanga

A “Rally for Self-Respect of the Blood” by armed Kshatriyas near Agra on Saturday prompted police to beef up security in the city, particularly around the home of a Samajwadi Party MP who had angered the community and received death threats.

Thousands of Kshatriyas from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, armed with rifles and swords, gathered in Garhi Rami village to celebrate the 543rd birth anniversary of Rana Sanga, who ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528 till Mughal emperor Babar ousted him.

The Rakt Swabhiman Rally, organised by the Karni Sena, appeared to be a show of Kshatriya strength at a time when the community feels aggrieved by a remark made about Rana Sanga byMP Ramjilal Suman.

Suman’s Agra home, barely 3km from the rally venue, had been attacked by alleged Karni Sena supporterson March 26.

A Sena leader has been booked on the charge of putting a reward on the MP’s head. The Sena faces several charges of hooliganism, including the vandalism of the sets of the film Padmaavatin 2017.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had removed Suman’s March 21 comment in the House. Suman has explained outside the House that he believes Rana Sanga invited Babar to defeat the Delhi sultan, Ibrahim Lodi, and was therefore a “traitor”.

After defeating Lodhi and establishing Mughal rule over India, Babar also conquered Mewar from the Rana.

Many historians too say the Rana had invited Babar to fight Lodi and hadn’t expected the Mughal to stay on. But some Kshatriya groups associated with the Hindutva ideology claim that Rana Sanga always opposed Babar.

“We will chop off the heads of those who point fingers at our heroes. The MP must apologise,” Shila Devi, a Sena leader, said at the rally.

Raj Shekhawat, another speaker, sought “punishment” for the MP.

Two Sena leaders, Veer Pratap Singh and Sunny Singh, arrived at the venue from Rajasthan ona helicopter.

Most of the Kshatriyas at the rally came from the Dholpur and Bharatpur areas of Rajasthan, which border Agra district on the south and the west.

Sanjiv Tyagi, Agra additional commissioner of police, said the situationwas “normal”.

“Police have been deployed at all entry points to the rally ground. We are alert and have seized lathis and swords from some people,” he said.

“We have also deployed forces at the MP’s residence and diverted the route to the rally venue.”

Suman, sitting with his supporters at his home, told reporters he “hadn’t meant to hurt anyone”.

“I said what I had read in the history books. The (Rajya Sabha) Chairman has already expunged that part.... There is no question of apologising for whatever I said,” he said.