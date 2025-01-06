Kin carnage: 'VHP and Bajrang Dal' imprint on ‘temple’ letter

Police have cast doubt on two letters written allegedly by Mohammad Asad and his father Mohammed Badar who last week killed five women from their family, in which the men purportedly say they want their house converted into a temple.

An officer said the police suspect that “some VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders” had fabricated the letters — an allegation that a Bajrang Dal leader contacted by The Telegraph denied.

Images of the Hindi letters began circulating on social media on Wednesday evening, hours after Asad, 24, had walked into a Lucknow police station and allegedly confessed that he and Badar had killed his mother and four sisters at a city hotel the previous night.

By then, two videos had become public in which men resembling Asad and Badar appear to say they killed the women out of a feeling of hopelessness after land sharks who wanted to grab their house threatened to sell the sisters into prostitution.

The two men — residents of Islam Nagar in Agra — purportedly add in the video that disgusted by victimisation by the land mafia from their own community, they wanted to convert to Hinduism.

A PTI report on Wednesday also quoted them as saying in the video that they wanted their house turned into a temple. But the police have denied it, asserting this is mentioned only in the letters circulated on social media.

“We suspect these letters were fabricated by some VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders. We interrogated many of them in Agra, and that led us to this line of thinking,” a senior police officer in Lucknow said.

“The handwriting doesn’t match Badar’s or Asad’s. They were not well educated but the letters have been written by educated people.”

Digvijaynath Tiwari, convener of the Bajrang Dal in the Braj (Agra-Mathura) region, denied the charge.

“The police have not interrogated or contacted any Bajrang Dal or VHP member in this case. Nor did the family ever contact us,” he said over the phone.

“I have found that the entire family was mentally unstable. Members of their own community were harassing them; our members were not even remotely associated with this case before or after the murder.”

The police had said that Badar had contacted a VHP leader in Agra seeking help, but received none.

Badar, his wife Asman Behun, 50, Asad and his sisters Alshiya, 19, Rahmeen, 18, Aksa, 16, and Aliya, 9, had checked into a Lucknow hotel on December 30. Asad and Badar allegedly killed the women by slitting their wrists and throats after drugging them. Asad has been arrested but Badar is untraceable.

“The mystery has deepened after the police recovered Badar’s will from their house. It leaves all his properties to his four daughters,” an officer in Lucknow said.

“It’s also unclear why Asad left his father at Lucknow railway station before coming to the police.”

He said CCTV footage from Kanpur Central railway station showed Badar arriving there, withdrawing money from an ATM outside the station and catching a train to Delhi.

“We believe Badar alone knows everything about the crime,” the officer said.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, a police inspector from the Trans-Yamuna area in Agra, said the police had questioned real estate agent Mohammad Aleem, one of several people accused by Asad of tormenting the family.

He said Aleem claimed to have bought a portion of the family’s house recently for₹5 lakh.