KIIT student from Bengal found dead near under-construction building, police suspect suicide

A third-year BTech student of the KIIT deemed university was found dead under suspicious circumstances near an under-construction building under the jurisdiction of Mancheswar police station, about 10km from the KIIT campus.

The deceased was identified as Arnab Mukherjee. He was from Bankura in Bengal. Questions are being raised about how Arnab left the hostel and reached the under-construction building. Whether he was murdered and later dumped near the place or he came to this place by himself and jumped from the 7-storey building.

The body was first spotted by the security guard of the building on Monday night, who later informed the Mancheswar police. Mancheswar police later circulated the picture of the deceased to other police stations. Later, the Infocity, under which the KIIT falls, on Tuesday morning, confirmed that the deceased was a student of KIIT.

The parents of Arnab are scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The body was at the morgue of the Capital Hospital. “Only after the parents reach Bhubaneswar will the postmortem of the body be done,” said a police source.

Police suspect that it is a case of suicide.