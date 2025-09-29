Kerala revamps iconic Kireedam bridge under Cinema Tourism project for Rs 1.22 crore

Kerala’s tourism department has revamped the Kireedam bridge at Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram for ₹1.22 crore under its Cinema Tourism project, hoping to replicate the popularity achieved by the Pangong Tso in Ladakh after the release of 3 Idiots.

Earlier known as the Sivodayam bridge, located across the Punchakkari canal in Kalliyoor panchayat, the facility was renamed following the success of Mohanlal-starrer Kireedam in 1989.

The new-look bridge is expected to be thrown open to the public within two months.

In November 2023, the state government had given administrative sanction for the makeover of the dilapidated bridge and envisaged its completion in 18 months.

The bridge had served as a picturesque backdrop for a song sequence and several emotionally charged scenes in Kireedam, which means crown. The project was delayed by a steady inflow of fans and tourists to the bridge.

A government source told this newspaper that the concept of a CT project was new to Kerala. “We have seen existing tourist spots getting a fillip after being featured in hit films. This bridge is located in a sleepy town where no one knew about its existence except the locals until Kireedam was released,” he said.

Kerala tourism minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas said a second project had been identified at Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, where Mani Ratnam shot the Uyire song for his film Bombay.

“There are many beautiful places that have become prime locations for blockbusters. The tourism department intends to spot such locales in all the districts,” Riyas said.

S.J. Athira, a BJP ward member of Vellayani division, said the authorities had finally woken up to the scenic beauty of the place. “Lack of infrastructure prevented the tourists from spending long hours at the spot. The issue has now been addressed,” Athira said.