UDF sweeps Kerala local body polls, NDA stuns Left with Thiruvananthapuram win

The Opposition United Democratic Front has won a lion’s share of corporation, municipality, block and gram panchayat seats in the local body elections in Kerala while the BJP-led NDA clinched the key Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, signalling severe anti-incumbency against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government mired in corruption allegations.

Elections were held in six corporations, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, 152 block panchayats and 941 gram panchayats in two phases on December 9 and 11.

The outcome of the local body polls, considered a barometer for the state’s mood ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, has come as a huge morale boost for the UDF. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the people of Kerala for placing their “trust” in the UDF.

“This is a decisive and heartening mandate. These results are a clear sign of growing confidence in the UDF and point the way towards a sweep in the upcoming Assembly election. The message is clear: Kerala wants accountable governance that listens, responds and delivers. Our focus now is unwavering — standing with the common people of Kerala, addressing their everyday concerns, and ensuring transparent, people-first administration,” Rahul posted on X.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated the UDF for a truly “impressive win”. “This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020,” Tharoor wrote on X.

The BJP-led NDA stunned the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) by winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, marking an end to 45 years of continuous Left rule in the local body. Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA won 50, the LDF 29, the UDF 19 and the Independents two.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people in the capital city, terming the NDA victory a “watershed moment in Kerala’s politics”.

Tharoor acknowledged the BJP’s performance in the capital city.

“A strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital’s political landscape. I campaigned for a change from 45 years of LDF misrule, but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance. That is the beauty of democracy,” he added.

Kozhikode Corporation remained the only major consolation for the LDF, which managed to win 34 of 76 seats.

CPM state secretary M.V. Govindan admitted that the poll setback was unexpected. “The UDF teamed up with communal forces in the local body elections. There has been no anti-incumbency. There has not been a significant change in the mass support towards the LDF,” he said.

Vijayan said the NDA gaining an upper hand in Thiruvananthapuram and the influence of communalism during the election campaign were matters of concern for those who believed in secularism. “It’s a cause for grave concern in the way in which the NDA garnered the maximum seats in the capital city. The LDF was confident of gaining maximum seats across the state, but we were unsuccessful,” he said.

By ensuring the NDA’s win in Thiruvananthapuram, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has executed a mandate that the BJP had set for him.

“The people are certain that the development aspirations of the state can only be addressed by our party,” Modi posted on X.