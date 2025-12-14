MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Brinda Karat seeks President nod to stop UP move to withdraw Dadri lynching case

CPM leader flags governor consent as illegal move undermining justice in 2015 Mohammad Akhlaque lynching where key witnesses have already testified

Pheroze L. Vincent Published 14.12.25, 05:14 AM
Brinda Karat

Brinda Karat File picture

CPM leader Brinda Karat on Saturday requested President Droupadi Murmu to direct Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel take back her consent to a state government proposal to withdraw the case against the accused in the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaque in Dadri in 2015 on the suspicion of cow slaughter.

“The governor has given written permission to the Uttar Pradesh government to go ahead in its wholly illegal and unjust attempt to subvert the processes of justice and to withdraw the entire case even though the main witness has already given evidence,” Karat wrote.

“With the governor’s permission, the Uttar Pradesh government has filed an affidavit in the District Court Greater Noida to withdraw the case. I regret that I am forced to write to you on this matter, but since the governor has been appointed by you and is answerable to you, I felt it in the interests of justice to inform you of the facts and to request your urgent intervention,” the CPM’s central committee special invitee added.

Fifty-two-year-old Akhlaque and his son Danish were dragged out of their home
by a mob at Bisada village in Dadri on September 28, 2015, on the suspicion of storing
beef in their refrigerator and beaten with lathis, iron rods
and bricks.

Akhlaque was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, while his son had to undergo prolonged treatment.

Last month, the prosecution had filed a withdrawal application in the case, a
decade after it had filed its
first chargesheet, citing alleged inconsistencies in the statements of Akhlaque’s wife and children.

All 19 chargesheeted people, allegedly led by local BJP activist Sanjay Rana’s son Vishal, were given bail.

The CPM leader added: “Even today (Akhlaque’s son) Danish has not fully recovered and carries the impact of the grievous wounds inflicted
on him.... In 2022, the direct witness, the daughter of the victim gave evidence and named and identified all
the accused. In other words, evidence against the accused has been presented and recorded in the court. The case is going on and two other direct witnesses are to give
their statements.”

2015 Dadri Mob Lynching Brinda Karat President Droupadi Murmu
