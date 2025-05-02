MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kerala government imposes ‘gag’ on Mallika Sarabhai over Asha workers' protest support

According to the dancer, she has suddenly been asked not to attend the online inauguration of the Thrissur wing of the protests

Cynthia Chandran Published 02.05.25, 06:07 AM
Mallika Sarabhai

Dancer and activist Mallika Sarabhai, the chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University for Art and Culture, has publicly accused the Left-led Kerala government of curbing her freedom of expression in her academic role.

The remarks come as protests by Asha workers intensify across Kerala over the demand for enhanced wages and better working conditions, an agitation Sarabhai has been backing. According to Sarabhai, she has suddenly been asked not to attend the online inauguration of the Thrissur wing of the protests. She, however, has not revealed who asked her to stay away from the protests.

Sarabhai wrote on Facebook: “Today, I got my first taste of what it means to be the chancellor of a university. Restricted speech.” She added: “Voicing my opinion is a lifelong habit — should I stop being myself?”

Sarabhai on Thursday acknowledged a citizen-led crowd-funding drive headed by Malayalam writer Sarah Joseph to help the protesting workers’ cause. “...I was asked for my opinion and gave it, as I have done all my life. Oh, not allowed any more. Hmmm. How do I stop being me? Do I even want to?” Sarabhai wrote.

Mallika Sarabhai Kerala Government ASHA Workers Protest
