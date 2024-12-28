Kerala govt allocates additional Rs 211 crore for local self-government institutions

The Kerala government has granted an additional fund of Rs 211 crore to the local self-government institutions in the state.

The amount, meant for three-tier panchayats, municipalities, and corporations, is an additional installment of the general-purpose fund, which can be utilised for public requirements, state finance minister K N Balagopal said here on Saturday.

Of the total Rs 211 crore, village panchayats will receive Rs 150 crore, block panchayats will receive Rs 10 crore, and district panchayats will receive Rs 7 crore.

A total of Rs 26 crore will be granted to municipalities, and Rs 28 crore will be allocated to corporations, he added in a statement.

Despite the financial crunch due to central government policies, the state government remains committed to providing the full amount allocated for the LSGD institutions, the minister said.

A total of Rs 10,011 crore has already been granted to the local self-government institutions in the state thus far during the ongoing financial year, Balagopal added.

