Friday, 24 October 2025

Vedanta pledges Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Odisha, promises jobs, industrial growth

Vedanta plans ultra-modern ferro-alloys plant in Keonjhar and two aluminium parks in Jharsuguda and another site with state support for infrastructure and land

Subhashish Mohanty Published 24.10.25, 05:55 AM
Representational picture

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday met chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan and assured him that the company would invest around 1 lakh crore in Odisha over the coming years.

During the meeting, Agarwal discussed several upcoming industrial projects in the state. “The investment will generate over one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state. The state government has assured full support for these investments, including the provision of land and other infrastructure,” said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

As part of the discussions, Vedanta announced plans to set up an ultra-modern ferro-alloys plant in Keonjhar — the Majhi’s home district — with an investment of 2,000 crore.

“Additionally, Vedanta will set up two new aluminium parks in Odisha. One will come up near its aluminium plant at Jharsuguda, while the other will be established at a site identified by the state government,” the release added.

