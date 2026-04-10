Kerala class 10 student found dead in deep gorge near Manikyadhara falls after three-day search

A Class 10 student from Kerala was found dead on Friday, three days after she went missing during a family trip to Manikyadhara Falls in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, police said.

The deceased, Kumari Shrinanda, had gone missing on Tuesday evening while trekking in the Chandradrona hill range along with relatives.

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“The body has been traced, and the clothes she was wearing are intact. The body will be sent for a post-mortem, and further procedures are underway,” Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama told PTI.

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Police said the body was first spotted using a drone camera and later recovered from a deep gorge estimated to be over 1,500 feet deep, close to the location where she was last seen.

Officials said all possible angles are being examined to determine whether the death was caused by an accidental fall or other factors.

According to police, Shrinanda had travelled from Palakkad along with around 40 family members. She went missing at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday while at the falls. Family members searched for her till around 8 pm before informing authorities.

Following the report, police, forest department personnel and disaster management teams launched a search operation. Thermal drones were deployed as part of the effort, which continued for two days before the body was located.

In a separate incident in Kodagu district, a 36-year-old woman from Kerala who had gone missing while trekking in Tadiandamol hills was later traced and reunited with her family.