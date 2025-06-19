MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 June 2025

Kempegowda airport in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat, no explosives found

According to sources, the email, sent on Wednesday night in the name of a terrorist, warned of two bombs being planted--one as part of 'Plan A' and a backup under 'Plan B' in case the first one failed

PTI Published 19.06.25, 12:55 PM
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru Shutterstock

The Kempegowda International Airport was subjected to heightened security protocols after a hoax bomb threat was received by the airport security force, police sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the email, sent on Wednesday night in the name of a terrorist, warned of two bombs being planted--one as part of "Plan A" and a backup under "Plan B" in case the first one failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also claimed that an explosive device had been placed inside a pipeline in the airport toilet.

Security agencies conducted a comprehensive inspection of the premises. After detailed checks, officials confirmed that no explosives were found and termed the threat a hoax.

A case has been registered against the email IDs used to send the threat, and a formal investigation is underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Red carpet for Pakistan Army chief in Washington after ‘Nobel talk’, red flag for Delhi

‘I love Pakistan,’ says US President, doubling down on claims he ended India-Pakistan war. White House says Asim Munir invited after he proposed that Donald Trump be nominated for the Nobel Prize
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

It is clear that China played pivotal role in Pak military operations during Op Sindoor

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT