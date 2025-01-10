MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

Kejriwal says 'fake voters' from UP, Bihar are being brought to Delhi, BJP protests

After the AAP leader alleges 'manipulation' of 'election process', members of the Delhi unit of the saffron party gather near his residence

PTI Published 10.01.25, 01:22 PM
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

The Delhi BJP held a protest on Friday against AAP for allegedly making "fake" claims regarding registration of voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the electoral rolls ahead of Assembly polls.

Hundreds of protesters were seen raising slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, with some attempting to breach the security barricade near Kejriwal's residence.

The police used water cannons to prevent the protesters from breaching security.

Kejriwal on Thursday accused BJP of manipulating the electoral rolls by registering "fake" voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in his constituency, New Delhi, ahead of Assembly polls.

In a formal complaint to the Election Commission, Kejriwal raised concerns over applications for the addition of 13,000 new voters between December 15 and January 8.

Addressing the media after lodging the complaint, Kejriwal said, "Apparently many of these voters have been brought in from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other neighbouring states to create fake voter registrations. This manipulation undermines the election process." Kejriwal's remarks sparked an immediate backlash from BJP with party leaders condemning his comments.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled on February 5. Results will be announced after the counting of votes on February 8.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

