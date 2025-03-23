Kathua encounter: Gunbattle near Pakistan border leaves young girl injured

A fierce gunbattle broke out between security forces and heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday evening, leaving a young girl injured.

The encounter, which began after security personnel launched a large-scale search operation, sent shockwaves through the otherwise quiet Hiranagar region near the India-Pakistan border.

According to India Today TV , three suspected terrorists were spotted in a dense forest near the international border. Acting swiftly, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched a combing operation to neutralize the threat. As the forces closed in, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a fierce exchange of bullets that echoed through the night.

Caught in the crossfire was a local girl, who sustained injuries before being rushed to the hospital. Doctors later confirmed that her condition was stable.

Sunday’s incident comes amid heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces have been on high alert following intelligence inputs about potential infiltration attempts along the border.