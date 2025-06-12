Congress slams US for ‘hyphenating’ India-Pakistan, raises pitch for Parliament special session

The Congress on Thursday criticised the United States for what it called repeated actions that suggest it is placing India and Pakistan on the same diplomatic footing. The party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set aside his “stubbornness” and convene an all-party meeting along with a special session of Parliament to address the growing concerns.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, wrote on X that hard-won diplomatic gains were at risk. “Decades of diplomatic progress cannot be allowed to be weakened so easily,” he stated.

Citing reports that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has been invited to an event in Washington, DC, marking US Army Day on June 14, Ramesh termed the development “a big blow for India from diplomatic and strategic point of view.”

He added, “This is the same person who used inflammatory and provocative language just before the Pahalgam terror attack – what is America's intention?”

Referring to recent comments by the head of US Central Command, he said, “Recently, the head of the US Central Command also stated that Pakistan is a 'great partner' of America in the fight against terrorism.”

Ramesh expressed concern over the timing of the Pakistani Army Chief’s reported participation. “Modi Government is saying that Operation Sindoor is still going on, in such a situation the participation of Pakistani Army Chief as a guest in US Army Day is definitely a matter of serious concern,” he said.

Criticising the continued posture of the US administration, Ramesh noted, “The Trump administration is constantly making such statements which can only be interpreted to mean that America is looking at India and Pakistan on the same scale.”

He added that the Prime Minister’s recent welcome of a delegation that apprised global leaders, including those in the US, about Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism was being undermined. “The Prime Minister has just welcomed the delegation that returned after informing the entire world, including the US, about Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism – and at the same time, such news is coming from Washington DC, which makes India's diplomatic position even more uncomfortable.”

Calling for a unified national response, Ramesh urged, “The Prime Minister should now put aside his stubbornness and concern for prestige and call an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament, so that the nation can clearly express its collective will and a concrete roadmap can be presented to the country.”