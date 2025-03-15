Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq 'confined' after party ban

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest and barred from offering congregational Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid.

The move followed a recent central government decision to ban his party.

The Mirwaiz’s office shared pictures of security forces deployed outside his Nagin residence, suggesting restrictions on his movement.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the governing body that runs Srinagar’s grand mosque, expressed deep disappointment and regret over the house arrest and called for his immediate release.

“This arbitrary and unjustified move by the authorities comes at a time when the holy month of Ramzan is going on — a month of immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide,” the Anjuman said. “Jama Masjid is the central place of worship where thousands gather for Friday prayers, seeking guidance, blessings and connection with the Almighty. However, barring the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir from fulfilling his religious duties and preventing the faithful from benefiting from his sermons deeply hurts the religious sentiments of the people.”

The police have not reacted to the claim. House detentions are common in Kashmir, but the police rarely admit to such action.

Last week, the Centre banned the Mirwaiz-led Awami Action Committee and the Masroor Abbas Ansari-helmed Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen for five years under anti-terror law UAPA, citing threats to national security and sovereignty.

Both parties were constituents of the moderate Hurriyat Conference.

The Anjuman said restrictions on the chief cleric, especially during the sacred month of Ramzan, were completely uncalled for and went against the principles of religious freedom.

“The Anjuman Auqaf demands that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq be immediately released from house detention so that he can carry on with his religious obligations as the Mirwaiz and guide the people, as has been the tradition of Mirwaizeen in Kashmir,” the group said.

Kashmiri politicians condemned the purported police action on the Mirwaiz.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti said the house arrest after the ban assumed “immense significance”. She accused the ruling National Conference of choosing to stay silent on the issue.

“The NC government promotes vulgar fashion shows during Ramzan but loses its voice when it comes to religious heads dispensing their duties,” Iltija said, referring to a “semi-nude” show at Gulmarg.