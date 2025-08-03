US-stung PM Modi plugs Swadeshi: Vocal for local after tariff arm-twist from Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must be alert to its own economic interests amid the instability and uncertainty afflicting the world economy, and appealed to citizens to buy Swadeshi.

His remarks came against the background of US President Donald Trump calling India a “dead economy” and imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which the Opposition has dubbed a diplomatic failure for the Modi government.

Addressing a rally in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Modi also promised to look after the farmers and small-scale industries.

Trump is believed to be mounting pressure on India to get a favourable bilateral trade deal — on which talks are continuing — with New Delhi reportedly firm against any duty concessions on farm products, dairy and GM foods.

“The people are in doubt about the world economy. This is why the countries of the world are focusing on their own interests. India is going to become the third-largest economy.... So, India should be alert about its economic interests,” Modi told his audience in Sewapur, about 20km from Varanasi city.

“The interests of our farmers and our small-scale industries, employment for our youths is foremost for us. The government is working in this direction but we have certain responsibilities as citizens. Every person, every leader and party should keep reminding each other that we should pledge to buy Swadeshi,”

he added.

“What will we buy; which weighing machine will we use? Brothers and sisters, my countrymen, you must pledge that you will buy only those things on which Indians have shed their sweat,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have to adopt the mantras of ‘Vocal for Local’, and ‘Made in India’. Every Indian should take the responsibility today (to ensure) that only Swadeshi goods should

be bought.”

Modi appealed to small and big shopkeepers to sell only Indian-made goods during the upcoming festive season, saying that promoting Swadeshi “will be the truest service to the country” and “a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi”.

Modi usually makes it a point to pray at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during his constituency visits but gave the shrine a miss this time. He suggested this was to avoid creating hassles for the kanwariyas, who have been visiting the temple in hordes this pilgrimage season.

“Since I don’t want them (kanwariyas) to face any problem (in offering prayers), I offer my prayers to Bholenath (Lord Shiva) and Mother Ganga from here. I offer my pranam to Baba Kashi Vishwanath from here….”

Sewapur is several kilometres from the Ganga. A local journalist from Varanasi suggested that the Prime Minister’s security would not have risked him visiting the temple with the Ganga flowing above the danger mark, anyway.

Modi compared himself to the kanwariyas, saying he too had recently visited Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu carrying holy water from the Ganga.

The visit came on July 28, coinciding with Aadi Thiruvathirai or the birth anniversary of King Rajendra Chola, and saw Modi worship at the Brihadisvara temple.

“It was a matter of great satisfaction that I too went to Gangaikonda Cholapuram carrying mother Ganga’s water,” the Prime Minister said, praising the “sacred atmosphere” there and saying the visit was inspirational.

Calling it a meeting of Tamilian and north Indian culture, he lauded the unity of the country and said this was behind the success of Operation Sindoor.

“I had promised I would take revenge on those who snatched the vermilion from our daughters and I fulfilled it. This happened because of the blessings of Mahadev (Shiva),” he said.

This seemed an outreach to the south days after DMK member Kanimozhi had — while participating in the parliamentary discussions on Operation Sindoor — accused Modi and his party of remembering the southern states only before polls.

The Prime Minister inaugurated or laid the foundation stones for 20-odd projects, together worth ₹2,200 crore. He pressed a button to symbolically release the latest ₹2,000 instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi — a ₹6,000 annual dole to farmers in three instalments. He also distributed tricycles among a group of differently abled people.