Kashmir fashion-show row snowballs, CM Omar Abdullah says ‘govt had no role in it’

The controversy over a fashion show held in Kashmir’s Gulmarg continued to snowball Monday, sparking outrage and drawing criticism from religious leaders and political figures.

The event, organised on Friday to mark the 15th anniversary of the designer label Shivan & Narresh, has been slammed as an insult to Kashmiri culture and religious beliefs, particularly given its timing during the holy month of Ramzan.

On Sunday, Kashmir’s chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, condemned the event, calling it “outrageous.”

Models walk the runway during the fashion show on March 7, 2025 (X/@DeepikaPNath)

In a post on X, he wrote, “How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir!”

As videos and images from the event went viral, anger spread across the region.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah responded to the criticism, acknowledging the anger and shock the event had caused.

“The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities, and I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

The controversy reached the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday, where Abdullah clarified that the government had no role in organising the event.

Speaking before the Budget discussion in the Assembly, the CM said, “Some people said that it should not have happened in the holy month of Ramzan, but I feel that what I saw there—leave Ramzan—it should not happen in any month of the year.”

Abdullah emphasised that the event was privately organised in a private hotel, with invitations distributed independently. “I want to make one thing clear—the government had no role in it,” he stated.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticised Abdullah, saying, “It is highly unfortunate. The Tourism Ministry is with Omar Abdullah, and the MLA of Gulmarg is also from the National Conference. They knew this event was going on and vulgar photographs were being circulated, but they did not stop it.”

J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary kept his response brief, stating, “Omar has already given his statement on this issue and he has initiated an inquiry into it. I don’t think I need to say anything further.”

BJP MLA Sunil Sharma alleged that Abdullah’s relatives were involved. “Such a big function was happening in your relatives’ hotel, and you had no idea? I feel you only must have organised this programme. Today, since people raised this issue, you are saying in the Assembly House that you will conduct an inquiry. Conduct the inquiry of your own family members and relatives.”

Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh condemned the event, calling it “a direct attack on our culture,” while BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia linked the controversy to a larger political agenda. “PM Modi, Amit Shah and the central government want normalcy to return to J&K… but some people don’t want peace and normalcy in Kashmir,” he said.

J&K Minister Sakina Itoo also weighed in, stating, “What happened was not supposed to happen during Ramzan month. What happened in Gulmarg is wrong and it should not have happened.”

Amid the backlash, designers Shivan & Narresh issued an apology, saying they regretted any hurt caused by their presentation. “Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & après-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments. Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised,” their statement read.