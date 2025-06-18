Centre’s flurry on Agniveer ‘future’: Online portal, job support in the pipeline

The Centre has asked the Union home ministry to “coordinate activities for further progression” of ex-Agniveers after their term with the armed forces ends, according to a government notification.

The first batch of Agniveers — the controversial short-term military recruitment scheme in the country’s armed forces — is set to exit the armed forces next year after completing their four-year tenure.

“The home ministry will coordinate with various ministries and departments of the government and also with state/UT governments to facilitate the career progression of Agniveers who exit after completing four years in the defence forces. After four years in the defence forces, 75 per cent of Agniveers will exit,” a source in the home ministry said on Tuesday.

The home ministry will soon launch an online portal to coordinate and monitor further progression of ex-Agniveers.

Under the Agnipath scheme, launched in 2022, soldiers known as Agniveers are recruited in the army, air force and navy on a short-term contractual basis for four years. They are not entitled to gratuity or pension. Approximately 75 per cent of them are to be demobilised after completing four years, while the rest will be retained in the regular cadre, based on merit and organisational requirements.

Following the violent protest across the country by armed forces job aspirants over serious concerns about their future, the government announced the reservation of 10 per cent of jobs in the defence ministry and home ministry for Agniveers.