Karnataka says 44,208 farmers unpaid after crop loss due to Aadhaar–record mismatch

More than 44,000 farmers in Karnataka have yet to receive compensation for rain- and flood-related crop losses, largely because of mismatches between names in Aadhaar and agriculture-department records, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Friday.

Responding to MLC Thippannappa Kamakanur in the Legislative Council, Gowda acknowledged that gaps in documentation had left thousands without relief.

“About three per cent farmers have not received any compensation. The reason is mismatch in the names. Their name in Aadhaar didn’t match with the name in the agriculture department,” he said.

A total of 44,208 farmers remain unpaid. “Once they rectify these mistakes, money will be deposited into their bank accounts. We have initiated their payments as well but they need to make some corrections,” Gowda told the Council.

He urged farmers to update their records and ensure Aadhaar is linked to bank accounts.

Gowda said Kalaburagi district alone reported crop loss across 3.23 lakh hectares, for which Rs 250.97 crore has been disbursed under State Disaster Response Fund norms

Government has also given an additional relief of Rs 247.75 crore, he added.

"A total of 498.76 crore has been given to affected farmers in Kalaburagi for crop loss," the minister explained.

Statewide, he said, 14.21 lakh farmers are affected and that Rs 1,216 crore has been given under SDRF norms, supplemented by the government's additional grant of Rs 1,033 crore. Both put together, Rs 2,249 crore has been given to farmers.

Gowda added that compensation was also provided for damage beyond crops.

"For loss of livestock, we have given Rs 1.99 crore to farmers, Rs 40.86 crore towards damage to houses. For minor damage to houses, Rs 5.79 crore have been given," he added.

According to him, the Karnataka government has given a total of Rs 2,300 crore compensation to people for crop loss, loss of lives, and livestock and damage to the houses during this monsoon season.

He added the government was also working on crop insurance and will quickly release insurance amount.