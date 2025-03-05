MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karnataka minister says milk prices to be hiked in response to farmers' demands due to rising production costs

'We have not yet decided on the exact increase, but we will raise the price after discussing it with the chief minister,' animal husbandry minister K Venkatesh said

PTI Published 05.03.25, 10:01 PM
Representational Image

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh on Wednesday said that milk prices will be hiked in response to farmers' demands due to rising production costs. However, he did not specify the timing or extent of the price increase.

"There is a demand from farmers to increase milk prices. We have discussed it, and they are asking for a hike of Rs 10 per litre. We have not yet decided on the exact increase, but we will raise the price after discussing it with the chief minister," Venkatesh said in response to a question in the Legislative Council.

He added, "Production costs are rising daily, so the farmers' demand is reasonable. Keeping both consumers and farmers in mind, we will implement a price increase." Earlier, Karnataka Milk Federation chairman Bheema Naik had also hinted at a possible price hike.

KMF markets its dairy products under the ‘Nandini’ brand.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

