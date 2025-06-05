MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karnataka High Court directs state govt to file status report over stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

The court, after taking suo motu congnisance of the matter, issued notice to the state, and tasked it to file a detailed status report by June 10

PTI Published 05.06.25, 04:37 PM
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court File picture

Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a status report on the stampede outside the cricket stadium here that led to 11 deaths and injuries to over 50 people.

The court, after taking suo motu congnisance of the matter, issued notice to the state, and tasked it to file a detailed status report by June 10.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi directed the court registry to treat the matter as a suo motu public interest litigation petition.

In the stampede during the IPL victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 4, 11 people died and 56 others were injured.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

