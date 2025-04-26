MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 26 April 2025

Karnataka HC restrains police from initiating coercive steps against Indian Air Force Wing Commander in road rage case

It also directed that the chargesheet in the case should not be filed without the court's prior permission

PTI Published 26.04.25, 01:05 PM
Videograb

Videograb

Karnataka High Court has restrained the Bengaluru city police from initiating any coercive steps against Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose in connection with a road rage case.

The interim direction was issued by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar on April 24, following a petition filed by the officer challenging the FIR lodged against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place near C V Raman Nagar on 21 April. Initially, the police registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by Bose, alleging he was assaulted by Vikas Kumar S J, a call centre employee. Subsequently, a counter-complaint was lodged by Kumar, leading to a second FIR being registered against the IAF officer.

Also Read

In its interim order, the court instructed the police not to take any coercive steps against Bose or summon him without adhering to proper legal procedure. It also directed that the chargesheet in the case should not be filed without the court's prior permission.

The court, however, noted that the petitioner must cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Karnataka High Court Indian Air Force (IAF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

UNSC condemns in 'strongest terms' J&K terror attack, demands justice for victims

'The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice'
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT