Karnataka detects two HMPV patients, health minister says wrong to call them first Indian cases

ICMR agrees with the minister, says none of the two cases has history of foreign travel and there is no surge in respiratory illness in the country

Our Web Desk Published 06.01.25, 01:13 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Karnataka has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus aka HMPV, the reported outbreak of which in China has raised global concerns, but the state health minister underlined that it is not a new virus and that calling these two the first cases in India is incorrect.

"I don't think we should be pressing the panic button, because HMPV is not a new virus, it's an existing virus,” Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told PTI Videos.

“The reports come out as this is the first case in India, which is not true. It's an existing virus and a certain percentage of people do get affected by this virus, and it is not something new. The child that got affected got no travel history, they are local people.

“China's outbreak, they are saying it is a new variant of HMPV,” he added. “We don't have the full details. The Government of India is yet to provide full details to us; maybe they are also trying to get more information."

Among the cases identified is an eight-month-old infant in Bengaluru, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3. The child, admitted to a hospital with bronchopneumonia, is recovering.

Another three-month-old female infant, also admitted to the same Bengaluru hospital with bronchopneumonia, was diagnosed with HMPV. She has since been discharged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday that neither baby has any history of international travel.

“Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR’s ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country,” it said in a statement.

The ICMR also said that the virus is already present in India.

“It is emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network there has been no unusual surge Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the country,” it added.

The Union health ministry is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels, the ICMR said.

India, it said, “is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed”.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a respiratory virus that causes mild respiratory symptoms but can lead to severe illness in young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been tracking global cases and recently flagged concerns about a new variant detected in China.

While the sight of an infant battling a virus may naturally evoke concern,, the Karnataka health minister said, right now there is no reason for alarm.

