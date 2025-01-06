8-month-old baby suspected to be infected with HMPV in Bengaluru

An eight-month-old baby in Bengaluru is suspected to have been infected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), official sources said.

The case was detected at a private hospital in the city, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources said the sample has not yet been tested in the lab (government) and were awaiting confirmation.

The Karnataka Health Department had on January 4 said that there has been no case of HMPV reported in Karnataka.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.