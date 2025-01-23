Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza receive death threat mails, FIR registered

The Mumbai police have registered a case after threat mails were sent to people from the entertainment industry, including comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav and choreographer Remo D’Souza, an official said on Thursday.

The Amboli police registered an FIR after a mail was sent from a person named “Vishnu” to actor Rajpal Yadav on December 14 last year. The mail threatened to harm the actor, his family and comedian Kapil Sharma, the official said.

“We have been monitoring your recent activities, and we believe it is imperative that we bring a sensitive matter to your attention. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you,” the email said, asking them to “treat this message with the utmost seriousness and confidentiality”.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the mail, sent from the mail ID 'don99284@gmail.com', was sent from Pakistan, the police official said, adding that the investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Choreographer Remo D’Souza and singer and stand-up comedian Sugandha Mishra have approached the Oshiwara police station with similar complaints, he added.

