MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 January 2025

Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza receive death threat mails, FIR registered

The email asks them to 'treat this message with the utmost seriousness and confidentiality'

PTI Published 23.01.25, 04:27 PM
Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Remo D'Souza.

Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Remo D'Souza. Pictures from Facebook, PTI

The Mumbai police have registered a case after threat mails were sent to people from the entertainment industry, including comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav and choreographer Remo D’Souza, an official said on Thursday.

The Amboli police registered an FIR after a mail was sent from a person named “Vishnu” to actor Rajpal Yadav on December 14 last year. The mail threatened to harm the actor, his family and comedian Kapil Sharma, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

“We have been monitoring your recent activities, and we believe it is imperative that we bring a sensitive matter to your attention. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you,” the email said, asking them to “treat this message with the utmost seriousness and confidentiality”.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the mail, sent from the mail ID 'don99284@gmail.com', was sent from Pakistan, the police official said, adding that the investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Choreographer Remo D’Souza and singer and stand-up comedian Sugandha Mishra have approached the Oshiwara police station with similar complaints, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kapil Sharma Threat Mail Remo D'Souza Rajpal Yadav
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New history of the world? MK Stalin says Iron Age began 5,300 years ago in Tamil Nadu

Till now, it is believed that the Iron Age began in the Middle East and South-eastern Europe around 1,200 BCE – that is roughly 3,200 years ago
Jaishankar.
Quote left Quote right

India always open to legitimate return of undocumented Indians in the United States

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT