Sunday, 26 January 2025

Kajol cheers as Indonesian delegation sings Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Bollywood’s power to unite shines again,' the actor tweeted on her X handle

Our Web Desk Published 26.01.25, 01:10 PM
Kajol (left), members of Indonesian delegation (right)

Kajol (left), members of Indonesian delegation (right)

At a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu to honour Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the eve of Republic Day, things took a Bollywood turn. Members of the Indonesian delegation performed the song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at Rashtrapati Bhavan, creating a moment that blended diplomacy with entertainment.

The song is from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The Indonesian performance quickly made its way to social media, where it sparked a wave of reactions. Actor Kajol, who features in the original song, reposted the video with the caption: “Bollywood’s power to unite shines again! The Indonesian delegation singing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is such a heartwarming tribute. Truly honoured!”

A user commented on X: “SRK is undoubtedly the most famous Indian overseas after Mahatma Gandhi. Even during a high-level delegation visit with the Indonesian President at the Republic Day function, they’re singing SRK’s songs! Unmatched Global Popularity.”

Another user declared: “This is bigger than Padma whatever.”

The performance not only showcased Bollywood’s universal appeal but also reminded us that sometimes, nothing bridges gaps quite like a good old singalong.

Kajol Indonesia
