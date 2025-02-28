Job stress levels higher among youth in IT and media industries, study reveals

Young employees working in IT sector (84.3 percent) and media (83.5 percent) are experiencing higher levels of work stress in Kerala, according to a survey conducted by the state Youth Commission.

Kerala Youth Commission chairman M Shajar presented the survey report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday in the presence of state Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cheriyan.

According to the survey, about 80.6 per cent employees from banking and insurance sector and 75.5 percent from gig economy have also reported work stress.

Employees working in retail and industrial sector related comparatively lower level of work stress, said the report prepared based on a survey conducted among employees in the age group of 18-40 years.

As many as 1,548 employees from five sectors-- IT, gig economy, media, retail/industrial, and banking/insurance participated in the survey.

The study showed that highest level of work stress among the respondents in the age group 30-39 years. Work stress is found to be slightly higher among women (74.7 percent) employees as compared to men (73.7 percent).

A significant majority of both women and men reported that their work-life balance is compromised (68.25 percent) due to workload.

The report suggested that more efficient and active recreational corners should be established in workplaces that can mitigate stress and provide relief from hectic work schedule.

It also said large corporations should be encouraged to appoint a dedicated mental health officer, preferably an organisational psychologist, to oversee employee well-being initiatives.

For small businesses and start-ups, the government can adopt the model for offering expert guidance and resources to companies that lack the capacity to implement dedicated programmes, it said.

The report also suggested that the government mandate mental health insurance as part of standard employee benefits, covering therapy, counselling, and psychiatric treatment.

A national seminar on ‘modern world of work and mental health of youth’ will be held at Kazhakkoottam here on March 3 and 4 to discuss the findings of the survey, the commission said in the report.

