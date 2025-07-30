Reptile threat in Odisha floods as crocodiles, snakes invade inundated villages

People residing in northern Odisha and the coastal belt are currently living in fear as floodwater from Subarnarekha, Brahmani, Baitarani and their subsidiary Jalka has entered their villages.

The threat of crocodile attacks and snakebites has increased, particularly in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara. Generally, water enters villages during floods and inundates vast swathes of farmland, but when the water recedes, the reptiles remain on land and do not return, posing a threat to human lives. Because of the swelling in Brahmani, 10 panchayats have been cut off in Kendrapara.

The water level of the Mahanadi and its tributaries has started rising following the opening of around 20 gates of the Hirakud reservoir. While the coastal belt faces danger from both snakes and crocodiles, areas in northern Odisha, particularly Balasore and western Odisha, are witnessing a surge in snakebite incidents.

Samir Mistri, a resident of Kendrapara district said: “Just last week, a crocodile entered a pond after straying from the Bhitarkanika sanctuary. Every year during the monsoon, the crocodiles venture into human habitats, posing a major threat. Every year, there are reports of human casualties.”

According to an Odisha government report, 27 deaths by crocodiles were reported in the past three years in and around the Bhitrakanika sanctuary, which is home to 1,826 saltwater crocodiles, including 10 albino individuals. Preventive measures have been taken, including the installation of protective barricades at 120 river ghats in Aul, Mahakalapada, Rajkanika and Pattamundia in Kendrapara district.