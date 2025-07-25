JDU showcause to party MP for breaking ranks, slamming SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar

NDA ally JDU on Thursday issued a showcause notice to party MP Giridhari Yadav for breaking ranks and slamming the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar by calling it a “Tughlaqi firman”, an impractical diktat.

“JDU has consistently supported the ECI and the use of EVMs, both during our time in the INDIA alliance and now as part of the NDA alliance. In this context, your public comments on such a sensitive matter, especially in an election year, not only cause embarrassment to the party but also inadvertently lend credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the Opposition,” the notice to the Banka MP says.

“JDU views your conduct as a lapse in discipline and not in consonance with the party’s stated position on the matter. You are therefore hereby called upon to show cause within 15 days of receipt of this notice, failing which disciplinary action may be initiated against you,” it adds.

On Wednesday, Yadav had said: “The EC has no practical knowledge…. It took 10 days for me to arrange the documents. The exercise should have been started at least 6 months ago. Yeh Tughlaqi firman hai chunav aayog ka.”