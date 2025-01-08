JSP leader Prashant Kishor admitted to ICU after health deteriorates during hunger strike

Poll consultant-turned-Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor, currently on fast unto death, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the state capital on Tuesday after he fell ill and complained of uneasiness.

He has been on the fast since Thursday (January 2) in support of the students who are demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) civil services preliminary examination over alleged paper leak and other irregularities. The exam was conducted on December 13.

Kishor is just taking water. He complained of uneasiness during the early hours of Tuesday, following which cardiologist Ajit Pradhan rushed there with his team and an ambulance.

"He has some medical issues. He is having dehydration, suspected urinary infection, gastritis, throat infection, and weakness because of not eating for the past several days. We are taking him to hospital for further investigation," Pradhan said.

The JSP leader was taken to the Jay Prabha Medanta Super Speciality Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU after a preliminary examination.

"Prashant Kishor has been admitted here. He is not feeling well. We are evaluating him. The doctors have checked him up. His condition is stable and treatment is going on. He has sat outside in cold and is suffering from related issues,” Jay Prabha Medanta medical director, doctor Ravi Shankar Singh told reporters.

“We are conducting all kinds of tests related to his symptoms. We will be able to give specific information only after the test results come. He is currently on an intravenous (IV) drip. We will keep him here today," Singh added.

Asked whether Kishor should be advised to take food, Singh said that he would be able to tell about it only after his evaluation was over and the test results came and pointed out that there were medical methods to manage such a situation.