BSF catches pigeon with ‘Jammu station IED blast’ note near Indo-Pak border; security tightened

Security was tightened at Jammu Tawi Railway Station after the Border Security Force (BSF) caught a pigeon near the India-Pakistan international border in the RS Pura sector with a chit carrying a threat of an “IED blast”.

Officials said the pigeon was intercepted on August 18 while flying close to a forward post in the Khatmarian area of RS Pura. A slip tied to its leg carried messages in both Urdu and English. It read: “Kashmir Hamara Hai” (Kashmir is ours), “Waqt Aa Gaya Hai, Aa Jayega” (The time has come, it will come), and “Jammu Station IED Blast”, according to reports.

Reports said BSF troops spotted a pigeon flying near a forward post along the border and managed to catch it.

The bird was later handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police, which has launched an investigation.

Following the recovery of the threat note, security arrangements were strengthened at Jammu Tawi Railway Station. Railway authorities maintained that mock drills and heightened vigilance are part of routine measures.

“The Railway Police Force along with GRP and men in civvies, are maintaining alert at all vulnerable points of the Railway Station,” officials said, adding that personnel were also deployed along the railway track.

The BSF and other security agencies are probing whether the pigeon had flown in from across the border, reports added.

With inputs from agencies