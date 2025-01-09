MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 January 2025

J&K: Z-Morh tunnel to be inaugurated by Narendra Modi next week sending a 'message' to militants 

An attack that killed seven in Octoboer, 2024 fail to deter authorities from halting work on underpass

Muzaffar Raina Published 09.01.25, 06:23 AM
Soldiers stand guard in Gagangir on October 24, four days after the terror attack on the Z-Morh tunnel

Soldiers stand guard in Gagangir on October 24, four days after the terror attack on the Z-Morh tunnel PTI file picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to next week inaugurate the 6.4km-long Z-Morh tunnel, where a militant attack killed seven people in October last year.

The attack failed to deter authorities from halting work on the tunnel and the government seems to be sending a message to militants by planning the inauguration by the Prime Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

A local doctor and six migrant workers were killed in the attack at Gagangir in Ganderbal on a camp housing workers of APCO Infratech, a private company hired for the tunnelling. It was the first major attack on a key infrastructure project in a long time.

The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg but the larger plan is to provide round-the-year connectivity to Ladakh through it and another larger 13.1km-long Zojila tunnel, which is slated for completion by December 2026. Heavy snowfall cuts Sonamarg and Ladakh from the rest of the country for some winter months.

Sources said the tunnel would be inaugurated on January 13. “The PM is expected to address officers and workers on the occasion,” a source said.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah will also attend the event.

Experts say the twin tunnels, planned by the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government in 2012, have a strategic significance, particularly in the wake of Chinese incursions in Ladakh. They will also help livelihoods in Kashmir and Ladakh.

Z-Morh refers to the Z-shaped road section near the construction site.

The area where the tunnel is being constructed is at an altitude of over 8,500 feet. It is prone to avalanches, which cuts off the road to Sonamarg during winter.

The tunnel was slated for completion by August 2023 but the delays pushed back its opening by 17 months.

RELATED TOPICS

Jammu And Kashmir Narendra Modi Militants
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Country afraid of humour? Satish Acharya, Manjul told their cartoons violate India’s laws

The satirists get notices from X saying police claim their takes on politics violate India’s information-technology laws; both say they are not afraid to exercise their right of expression
Tejashwi Yadav
Quote left Quote right

INDIA was formed just for LS polls & to stop BJP's victory chariot. It has no significance now

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT